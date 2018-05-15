× Police: Victim shoots suspect during attempted robbery in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A victim shot a suspect during an attempted robbery in Orange Mound Tuesday afternoon, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

Police say four suspects attempted to rob the victim at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Trezevant when the victim shot one of the suspects.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Infiniti.

Moments later, a male in a similar vehicle arrived at a fire station in the 2900 block of Lamar with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

The male who was shot has been transported in non-critical condition.https://t.co/9U8R0zU5Q5 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 15, 2018