Police respond to string of Cooper-Young crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect possibly connected to three crimes in the Cooper-Young area early Monday morning.

According to police, they discovered a broken window at Restaurant Iris around 4:42 a.m. Monday after the alarm went off. It’s unclear if anything was taken. While on the scene, a second alarm call went out on South Cooper Street at the Soul Fish Cafe.

Luckily, surveillance cameras were rolling at that location and captured a silver compact car pulling into the parking lot with its headlights off. The suspect reportedly got out of the business, walked about the building and then tried to open a side door.

After several unsuccessful attempts to get inside, the suspect left. No damage was reported at that location.

Unfortunately, police said that wasn’t the case further down the street at Cafe Ole. There the suspect allegedly shattered a rear window before stealing approximately $20,000 from the business safe.

Police noted in one of the police reports that at least two of the crimes might possibly be related, but that is still under investigation.

If you can help police solve this string of crimes, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.