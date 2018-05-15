× Police: Man shot in Oakhaven, three suspects wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three suspects after a man was shot in the 3500 block of Christine in Oakhaven Tuesday afternoon.

Officer responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and located the injured victim.

He was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Three black males wearing blue sweatpants fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

