Police: Man arrives at Burger King with gunshot wound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrived at Burger King in the 1000 block of Union in the Medical District with a gunshot wound Tuesday, confirms the Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to scene around 4 p.m.
The victim was dropped off at the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police believe the shooting happened on St. Paul.
The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical, but is now listed as critical.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.