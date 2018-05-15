× Police: Man arrives at Burger King with gunshot wound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrived at Burger King in the 1000 block of Union in the Medical District with a gunshot wound Tuesday, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to scene around 4 p.m.

The victim was dropped off at the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting happened on St. Paul.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical, but is now listed as critical.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.