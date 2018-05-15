× Midtown restaurants report break-ins Monday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Midtown restaurants may have been hit by a burglar within a matter of minutes Monday morning, and someone got away with $20,000 from one of them.

Police responded at 4:42 a.m. Monday to Restaurant Iris near Overton Square, where a front window had been broken and a door damaged. Later, the owner reported that alcohol may have been missing.

Around the same time, an alarm went off at Cafe Ole, a few blocks south at Cooper and Young. According to a police report, two windows had been shattered and the restaurant’s safe had been cleaned out.

The thief in that case took some $20,000 from Cafe Ole, the restaurant told police.

Surveillance video showed a man breaking into the restaurant at 5:01 a.m.

And at 5:10 a.m., an alarm went off at Soul Fish restaurant on Cooper. Surveillance video shows a man trying to get inside, though he appears to have been unsuccessful.

Police said they had photos of the suspect or suspects from surveillance videos.