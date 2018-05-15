× Medical District rooming house catches fire overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some scary moments overnight for tenants at a rooming house in the Medical District overnight.

A fire broke out on the second floor of a building on North Claybrook Street just north of Madison Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said it started when a resident fell asleep with food on the stove. By the time firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke in the building.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the damage was mostly contained to the one unit.