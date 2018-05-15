Live at 9: Drones in Memphis, the loneliest Americans & history at the Pink Palace

Testing drones in Memphis

With nearly a million people asking for permission to fly drones in the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration has launched an official investigation into where and how they can be safely integrated into our airspace.

Memphis is one of 10 cities chosen to participate in the study.

Scott Brockman leads the Memphis Airport Authority and has more on what that details.

The loneliest Americans

Mental health experts say loneliness has reached epidemic proportions in America – and new research released this month shows the loneliest people are aged 18 to 22. Since suicide is now the second leading cause of death for that age group, this is clearly something we need to deal with.

C.N. Nash is a counselor and author who works with young people.

Daughters’ Lives Matter

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for people aged 18-24. Here’s a related statistic that one group is determined to turn around: more than six out of 10 of the young people who kill themselves live in father-less homes.

We hear a lot about the negative impact of boys being raised without good men in their lives, but the group Daughters’ Lives Matter asks what about girls?

Leon Freeman is a counselor and Ricky Bailey, the author of the book “Every Man’s Daughter.”

Memphis history at the Pink Palace

Your family heirlooms can be part of Memphis history.

The Pink Palace is looking for pieces to put in its Memphis Bicentennial exhibit.