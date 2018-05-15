How Memphians are beating the heat as temperatures hit record highs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG weather experts say the temperature in Memphis Tuesday afternoon was 93 and rising, breaking the old record of 91 degrees.

As temperatures hit record highs in the Mid-South, here are some ways locals are beating the heat.

Mark Elder, also known as Dance Machine when dancing on Beale Street on the weekends, said to stay in the shade and drink plenty of water.

Jay Sims said on sunny days he likes to go running, ride his bike or play basketball but on one condition.

“But I try to do that towards the end of the day, not in the heat,” Sims said.

Some said an ice-cold beer was the best remedy, though experts probably wouldn’t recommend that.

Others just stay inside, but if you have to make it out here are things to remember: