Grizzlies guaranteed top five pick in NBA draft lottery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Grizzlies fans are on pins and needles with the future of the team in the balance.

In less than an hour, we'll know what number pick they have in the upcoming NBA draft.

There are watch parties across the city, including one at Railgarten in Midtown.

The Grizzlies are guaranteed a top five pick with a solid chance of at number one, mainly because this last season was rough.

The team missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Racking up the second to worst record in the NBA.

Now they have a chance to improve more by picking a top young prospect to join current Grizzly stars Marc Gasol and Mike Conley who missed most of the season.

This fan is confident, maybe a little too confident. He's predicting a championship.

"Why not take it all? I don't see how anybody can beat us."

Of course there's always a chance for a deal with the Grizzlies potentially trading their pick for a veteran player instead of drafting a young one.

"I mean, you never go into everything saying you're going to do x,y, z. I mean, there are trades to be made. You don't know if some team is going to call by draft day and knock off your socks with some great veteran player Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace said.

Bottom line, the Grizzlies are in a great position.

That's why fans are so excited, and they won't have to wait long to see what happens.

The draft lottery starts at 6:30 p.m.