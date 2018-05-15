× Grizzlies fall to 4th in NBA Draft lottery

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA announced today that the Memphis Grizzlies have been awarded the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery held this evening in Chicago, Ill.

The NBA Draft Lottery determines the order of the first 14 selections in the draft. The Grizzlies entered the night holding the second-best odds in the Lottery to secure the No. 1 overall pick (19.9 percent), had a 55.8 percent chance of landing a Top-3 selection and were guaranteed to pick in the Top-5 of the draft. The 2018 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 21 in New York City.