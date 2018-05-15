× Failed robbery attempt at Regions Bank lands two men behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bar after a failed robbery attempt at the Regions Bank on Lamar Avenue.

The victim told police he was walking away from the Regions ATM early Monday morning when a man exited a Nissan Altima armed with a gun. The suspect pointed the weapon at him, but the intended victim was prepared. He told police he pulled his own weapon and fired at the suspect, who ran back to his car and was driven away.

The victim followed the suspects and was shot at by the passenger in the front seat.

Officers later stopped a Nissan Altima at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway. The two individuals inside the car were identified by police as Robert Coats and William Spears.

Authorities said Coats was the one who attempted to rob the man while Spears acted as the getaway driver.

While in police custody, Spears reportedly identified himself as another man who, unbeknownst to him, had been arrested by investigators the night before. He was charged with aggravated assault, attempted aggravated robbery, criminal impersonation, and driving with a suspended license.

Coats was charged with attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.