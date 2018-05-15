Consumer Alert: Children’s bath toys, deep fryers & coffee bins recalled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are several recalls that consumers need to be aware of.

Munchkin is recalling children’s bath toys because they can break apart into small pieces. The company has gotten reports of the toy breaking and exposing small beads.

The bath toys were sold at stores like Babies R Us and Target over the past few years.

Parents can call 877-242-3134 for a free replacement.

Now to the kitchen where these deep fryers sold at Aldi are being recalled after reports of them catching on fire.

The recall involves the Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer.

Customers should take it back to Aldi for a refund.

And these cans of coffee are being recalled because the lid can suddenly detach. The recall affects 8.8 ounce cans of Whole Bean Illy Coffee.

The coffee is sold at stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Whole Foods and William Sonoma to name a few.

Customers can call 855-282-4682 for more details on the recall, including instructions on a refund.