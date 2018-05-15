× Co-pilot half-sucked out of plane after windshield bursts at 32,000 feet

CHINA — A pilot is being hailed as a hero after the cockpit windshield suddenly burst 32,000 feet in the air.

According to the pilot, Liu Chuanjian, the plane was cruising at altitude when the unthinkable happened.

“The windshield burst suddenly and a loud noise was heard, and when I looked to the side, I saw that the co-pilot was already halfway out of the window. Luckily his seatbelt was tied,” he told the Chengdu Business Daily.

“There was no warning,” he added.

Shaking violently, the plane plunged to 24,000 feet. The navigational controls became impossible to read, the captain said, but somehow he was able to slow the plane down and make an emergency landing in about 20 minutes.

In all the chaos, the co-pilot was miraculously pulled back into the cabin. He sustained a wrist injury and facial cuts during the ordeal, but is expected to be okay.

According to CBS News, the 128 people were bound for Chongqing from Tibet. Approximately 27 were treated for minor injuries, but they, like the co-pilot, is expected to be okay thanks to Captain Chuanjian.