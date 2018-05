BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett police need your help tracking down a church burglar.

Police said the man — seen in the surveillance photo below — broke into Bartlett Assembly of God last week.

The man swiped a RCA laptop and a Power Lite digital projector before fleeing the scene in either a blue SUV or a blue van.

Call the Bartlett Police Department at (901)385-5529 if you recognize this man.