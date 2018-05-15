Christian Brothers High School valedictorian makes history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Christian Brothers High School graduate is making history.

Dwight Moore Jr. is a force to be reckoned with.

The 17-year-old graduated from Christian Brothers High School with a 5.28 GPA, making him the first black valedictorian in school history who didn't tie with another student.

"I feel like all the hard work I've put in over four years of high school has paid off."

On top of his course load he captained the school knowledge bowl team, participated in several clubs and played the french horn.

He's a student more than worthy of his valedictorian title.

"Even though it's a great accomplishment, it shouldn't be just solely focused on race." Dwight's mom, Geneva Simpson-Moore, said. "We don't want it to be focused on race, but it's important, because every child doesn't have the same opportunity right now."

She knows every family is different, but says it's important for all parents to help their children try as many things as possible.

"Try to give them an opportunity. If you can't do it yourself, reach out to someone in your community to help you do it," Simpson-Moore said. "Everything we taught him, he did it. Everything we asked of him, he did."

Dwight wants to help too, and plans on holding an ACT/SAT workshop this Summer. "It's open to anybody."

It's open to anybody who wants to do well on the standardized tests that play a big factor in college admissions.

"So it's really important that people who have been given opportunities give back and give others the opportunities they were also granted," Dwight said.

Soon he'll be off to Stanford where he plans on studying computer science and economics.

"As of now, that's the plan. I may change my mind."

Whatever he does, he's sure to be great.