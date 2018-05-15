× American Queen Steamboat Co. moves HQ out of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The company that operates the American Queen steamboat has pulled up anchor and moved its headquarters upriver.

American Queen Steamboat Company is now based in New Albany, Indiana, across the Ohio River from Louisville.

In a statement, the company said the decision was an effort to “synergize shoreside operations with parent company HMS Global Maritime.”

But the company says it will continue to land riverboats in Memphis, which it says is one of its most popular ports.

The American Queen and American Duchess riverboats will have 67 sailings that begin or end in Memphis this year, bringing about 20,000 guests to the city annually, the company said.

The riverboat’s maiden voyage was in 2012. The company touts it as the largest riverboat in the world.

American Queen Steamboat Company brought it headquarters to Memphis thanks to a $9 million loan arranged by the city.

City spokeswoman Ursula Madden said that loan has been repaid with interest.

“It’s a shame the company is relocating its headquarters, but we feel good about the boat stopping more often in Memphis – which will bring even more visitors to our city,” she said.

The Memphis Business Journal reports the company had 78 local employees in 2016. The company did not say how many employees were based in Memphis.