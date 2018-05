× Air conditioning out at main library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The air conditioning at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library is not working, employees say, just as temperatures in the area reach near record highs.

Staff was sent an email Tuesday saying it will be out for the next three days.

The central library on Poplar near Tillman often serves as a cooling center for residents during abnormally hot days like this but, obviously, it isn’t functioning as a cooling center right now.