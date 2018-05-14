× Sheriff: 2 people ejected from vehicles in fatal Desoto County crash involving 18-wheeler

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — One person is dead after a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler and three vehicles on Highway 61 near Star Landing Road, confirms the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Rasco tells WREG, three vehicles stopped at a traffic light while the 18-wheeler kept going.

The 18-wheeler hit all three vehicles. Two people were ejected from their cars, one fatally.

Four more victims were transported to the hospital.

WREG is headed to the scene.

We will update you as more information is available.