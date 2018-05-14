× Police: Mom uses kids to push wrecked vehicle after DUI crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence, crashing her vehicle and then trying to push her damaged car away from the scene with the help of her two children.

The incident happened on Mays Glade Drive late Saturday night.

The mother, Krysten Scott, told authorities she was heading westbound when a sedan hit her car. Despite the significant damage to her vehicle, the mother reportedly tried to drive away. When that didn’t work, witnesses said she jumped out of the vehicle and started pushing it home with the help of her children.

A witness asked her what she was doing as she simply replied “Can you help us push my car to my house?”

By the time authorities arrived on the scene, both children had walked home and Scott reportedly followed as police were taking witness statements.

The first attempt to get her out of her home resulted in her refusing to answer the door. Several minutes later, she exited the home to make a call. Authorities told her she was being placed under arrest and that when she reportedly resisted.

The police report noted Scott “tested poorly” on the field sobriety test despite her insistence she wasn’t drunk.

Scott was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, child abuse/neglect, resisting official detention, and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.