Manhunt Monday: Who killed Army Sgt. Calvin Wilhite?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots rang out in the middle of a crowded street, leaving a veteran dead.

His mother is traumatized and police are still searching for answers three years later.

The tragic murder of Calvin Wilhite will be forever etched in the memory of his loved ones.

WREG uncovered new surveillance video police are checking out in hopes of finding his killer.

No one will ever know the pain that Valeria Henderson has been carrying in her heart for the last three years, unless you’ve had a child that was murdered.

“It’s a void that no one can ever fill.”

Memphis Police say 26-year-old Calvin Wilhite, a Sgt. in the United States Army, was home on leave when he was gunned down near the FedEx Forum.

Detectives say Sgt. Wilhite and his girlfriend had just left Beale Street and were walking near fourth street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue when three men driving a dark colored car started yelling at his girlfriend.

Wilhite and the men argued and that’s when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting. Sgt. Whilhite was hit three times.

“The young lady that he was with called me and told me he had been shot,” Henderson said. “I went ballistic. I went crazy, because I didn’t know if he was still alive or how many times he had been shot. I didn’t know where he was or anything.”

If you have any tips you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.