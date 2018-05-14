× Man injured in Downtown shooting speaks to WREG

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s busy Downtown with Memphis in May. Sometimes an increase in traffic and tourists can come with an increase in crime.

A shooting victim who prefers not to be identified says it was a normal weekend.

He and his friends were enjoying cruising Downtown near Gayoso and South Fourth Street. They pulled over in a parking lot and moments later they heard gunshots.

“I ducked down and went behind the car. Then I looked to my left to make sure my friend was okay, and he was good. I looked to my right and my other friend was on the ground, and he was bleeding really bad.”

Police say those shots were fired from a vehicle with four men in it.

Demetrious Williams is accused of being in the drivers seat of a white car. The suspects allegedly yelled something at the other group before firing.

According to the police report, police found the men with three guns inside of the car.

The victim has two gunshot wounds to his left leg, and a graze wound to the other.

Four other people in a different car say they were shot at too.

One of them was struck by glass from her vehicle.

“It’s like a warning of us probably, but we gave God thanks because we are still here,” the victim said.

Other victims we spoke to off camera say they are just thankful to be alive, but they are still shaken up and concerned for their safety.

Demetrius Williams, 22, Marcus Ware, 20, Jeremiah Ellis 18, Anthony Smith 22, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.