Man arrested in Mother's Day homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man to death Sunday evening.

Jordan Burt was charged with reckless homicide after he reportedly attacked the man at an undisclosed location.

Sadly, the victim was later pronounced deceased.

Burt, police said, knew the victim. A motive for the shooting was not made available.