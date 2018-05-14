× Man arrested in Marshall County block party shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting at a block party in Marshall County.

Barry Tunstall was taken into custody at his home early Monday morning. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting three people a home on French and Berta Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

It’s believed the shooting may have stemmed from an argument over a dice game, authorities said.

All three victims are still in the hospital.