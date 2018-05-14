LeRose Elementary students learn valuable lessons through teaching gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at LeRose Elementary might be getting their hands a little dirty, but it's for a good reason.

"And making vegetables, and digging up soil and putting them in those barrels," explained fifth grader Antonyah Price.

The American Heart Association recently partnered with the school to implement teaching gardens.

"We've built eight raised bed gardens. We're actually placing the soil in them today," Stephan Leonard said.

"What we wanna do today is teach them how to grow their fruits and vegetables," he added. "Just a healthier option. Not saying you have to completely give up all your snack foods, but just to put a lot more fresh fruit and vegetable on your plate each day."

"Childhood obesity is a real serious issue across the country and here in Memphis," added Chuck Utterback. "Research shows that if kids grow their own vegetables, they go through the whole process of planting the seeds, nurturing the plants, harvesting and getting to the plants. Then they will actually eat more fruits and vegetables."

"They really are harvesting some of the vegetables and things. And they are eating them in the school cafeteria."

"So it is working."