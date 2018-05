Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Laphonda L. Sims of Raleigh-Egypt High School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Laphonda teaches ninth grade World History and says what she loves most about teaching is seeing the fruits of her labor.

This is our final Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week for the 2017-2018 school year.

