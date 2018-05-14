Houston High School choir teacher fired

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Houston High School choir teacher at the center of several investigations for alleged misconduct has been fired.

The Germantown Board of Education voted 5-0 to dismiss Dr. William Price Rayburn early Monday morning.

Rayburn, a tenured teacher at the school, was recently suspended after he was accused of kissing, touching and making inappropriate comments to students. Both the school and DCS have launched investigations into the accusations.

Then just last week, WREG learned Germantown Police also become involved in the case after they received a separate report that Rayburn assaulted a student at the school.

WREG obtained the police report that had most information redacted. However, it did state the juvenile female, who is a student at Houston, was walking down a narrow hallway at the school with Rayburn in front of her.

The report stated Rayburn slowed down and pushed her against a wall with his stomach.

The offense allegedly happened March 1, 2017.