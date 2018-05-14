× 14 year old accused of stealing car, assaulting officer after crash

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Memphis teen is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car in Mississippi and then fighting with police once he was cornered.

According to Southaven police, they received a call stating a car had be stolen from the 400 block of Cherry Tree Lane Sunday afternoon. On the way to the scene, an officer spotted the vehicle near Elmore and Goodman Road.

The driver reportedly tried to evade police in a nearby parking lot, but lost control. He hit several parked cars and a sign before coming to a stop.

Police said a brief struggle ensued in which the 14-year-old driver assaulted an officer. A second off-duty officer from Arkansas reportedly had to step in to assist in the arrest.

Being a minor, the driver’s identity was not released. He was charged with taking a motor vehicle, felony fleeing and simple assault of a public servant.