MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Two male victims were shot around midnight Sunday morning at Gayoso and Fourth Street downtown, police said.

One is listed in critical condition, MPD said.

Four men are in police custody: Demetrius Williams, 22, Marcus Ware, 20, Jeremiah Ellis 18, Anthony Smith 22, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

The area is about two blocks off Beale Street.