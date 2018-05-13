× Sheriff: Man injured in overnight shooting in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — One was injured during an overnight shooting in Panola County, confirms the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Darby tells WREG police responded to a shots fired call in Como, MS.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

Investigators told the Sheriff the victim said he and his girlfriend were drunk and couldn’t remember what happened.

Sheriff Darby also said police responded to a shots fired call in Sardis, MS but a victim was not located. Police don’t think the calls are related.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information is available.