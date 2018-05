× Pedestrian struck, killed in Graceland area

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police say a pedestrian was struck in the Graceland area on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the call at the intersection of Elvis Presley and Brooks at around 10:16 a.m.

The female victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene and is the one who called 911 for the victim.