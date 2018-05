× Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police say a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday morning.

Police say the accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on I-240/I-55. The 52-year-old driver was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene afterwards.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The interstate was briefly shut down because of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.