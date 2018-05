× Man found shot, killed in Whitehaven

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man has been found shot and killed in Whitehaven.

Officers are on the scene at Wilson and Tulane.

Police say a 65-year-old man has been found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police also say this is homicide #44 for 2018.

WREG has a crew headed to the scene now. This story will be updated with more information.