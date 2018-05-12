× Three people injured in I-40 accident involving overturned 18-wheeler

Memphis, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The crash happened at I-40 near Appling Road on Saturday afternoon. A moving van overturned and scattered debris across the interstate.

According to the Memphis Police Department, three people were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported at 1:46 p.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with more information.