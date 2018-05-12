× Police release photos of suspect involved in multiple robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released photos of a suspect involved in multiple robberies in Memphis.

Police said a male suspect entered the Mapco at the 1600 block of Poplar on Saturday around 5 p.m.

The suspect took three packs of Budweiser, six packs of Newport cigarettes, 6 packs of Kool cigarettes, 3 containers of Peak Coolant and a container of Race Pro Coolant without paying for it, police said.

The suspect was wearing a blue skull cap, blue work jacket, and blue work pants.

The suspect was last seen westbound on Poplar occupying a 4 door grey Chevrolet Lumina with a red pinstripe down the side of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle also did not have a license plate. The vehicle appears to have a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door.

Police believe the suspect is also the person of interest in a multiple other gas station robberies at varies locations.

Other robberies

April 26, 2018, a male entered the same Mapco at the 1600 block of Poplar Avenue and took two packs of Budweiser and two three backs of Bud Light. Last seen in a Chevrolet Lumina and red pinstripe down the side of the vehicle.

May 4, 2018, a male entered a Circle K at the 1600 block of Union Avenue and took three twelve packs of Budweiser without paying.

May 6, 2018, a male entered the same Circle K and took two twelve packs of Bud Light and one twelve pack of Budweiser without paying for the items. The unknown suspect was last seen in a grey Chevrolet Lumina.

Police said they believe he may have robbed more gas station around the Mid-South.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.