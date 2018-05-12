Police release photos of suspect involved in multiple robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released photos of a suspect involved in multiple robberies in Memphis.
Police said a male suspect entered the Mapco at the 1600 block of Poplar on Saturday around 5 p.m.
The suspect took three packs of Budweiser, six packs of Newport cigarettes, 6 packs of Kool cigarettes, 3 containers of Peak Coolant and a container of Race Pro Coolant without paying for it, police said.
The suspect was wearing a blue skull cap, blue work jacket, and blue work pants.
The suspect was last seen westbound on Poplar occupying a 4 door grey Chevrolet Lumina with a red pinstripe down the side of the vehicle.
Police said the vehicle also did not have a license plate. The vehicle appears to have a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door.
Police believe the suspect is also the person of interest in a multiple other gas station robberies at varies locations.
Other robberies
- April 26, 2018, a male entered the same Mapco at the 1600 block of Poplar Avenue and took two packs of Budweiser and two three backs of Bud Light. Last seen in a Chevrolet Lumina and red pinstripe down the side of the vehicle.
- May 4, 2018, a male entered a Circle K at the 1600 block of Union Avenue and took three twelve packs of Budweiser without paying.
- May 6, 2018, a male entered the same Circle K and took two twelve packs of Bud Light and one twelve pack of Budweiser without paying for the items. The unknown suspect was last seen in a grey Chevrolet Lumina.
Police said they believe he may have robbed more gas station around the Mid-South.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.