MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A party bike crashes with a MATA trolley on South Main Street and Gayoso Avanue Saturday afternoon, police say.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m.

The driver of the trolley was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the driver of the party bike was cited for the crash.