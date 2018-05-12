× One dead in multiple tractor trailer accident on I-40 near Jannette

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark.— One person is dead after a multiple tractor trailer accident on I -40 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, two tractor-trailers crashed and one of the trailers caught fire.

ARDOT says the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on the westbound side of I-40 near mile marker 260.

They have diverted traffic to US 70 at Exit 265.

ARDOT has not released a time the accident will be cleared.