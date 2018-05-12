× MPD: Woman arrested for killing 2-year-old son

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis police have arrested a woman for killing her 2-year-old son.

Police say 25-year-old Davida Wooden has been charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and first degree murder.

Officers responded to an ambulance call in the 3400 block of Southern just before noon on Thursday. When they arrived, they found 2-year-old Jaylen Dodson unresponsive. Dodson was transported to Baptist Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the death was ruled a homicide after they learned that Dodson had multiple injuries that were caused by blunt force trauma.