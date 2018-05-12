× Memphis police search for missing 20-year-old man

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis police are searching for a 20-year-old man who went missing last Sunday.

Police say Brandon Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Homer on Sunday, May 6, at around 3 a.m.

Smith’s boyfriend was the last person to have seen him.

Police say Smith is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 130 lbs.

Smith has short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and acid washed faded blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Brandon Smith is asked to call the Memphis police at 901-545-2667.