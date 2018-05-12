× Man found dead in Poinsett County

Poinsett Co, Ark. — The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from Poinsett County, 52-year-old Ricky Dale Woods was found off of White Road at around 3:47 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says that they originally received word that Woods was missing from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. On Thursday, Woods’s vehicle was found off of Shady Grove Lane in Poinsett County.

Poinsett and Craighead County searched the immediate area, but were not able to locate Woods at that time.

While the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play at this time, Woods’s body is being sent to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.