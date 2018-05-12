× Inmate escapes from Alcorn County

Corinth, Miss. — The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for an escaped inmate.

Jonathan Blankenship reportedly escaped authorities while he was being transported to the Magnolia Hospital in Corinth, Mississippi. Blankenship was being held at the county jail for aggravated assault.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing orange pants and a white T-shirt. Authorities also say he was shackled from his wrists to his left leg and that he has a cast around his lower right leg.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who comes into contact with Blankenship to immediately call 911.