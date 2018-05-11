× World War II aircraft flying into Millington this month

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — One of only two B-29 Superfortress bombers still flying will land at Millington Memphis Airport May 17-20 for tours and rides.

The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour will display FIFI, the B-29, along with a P-51 Mustang, C-45 Expeditor, T-6 Texan, PT-13 Stearman and T-34 Mentor.

Visitors will be able to view the aircraft up close and tour the cockpit when the airplane is not flying.

The B-29 model began active service in 1944 and is perhaps best known as the aircraft whose missions over Japan helped bring about the end of World War II.

The aircraft will be staged at CTI Professional Flight Services, 8101 Hornet Avenue, Millington. The event is open to the public Thursday, May 17 through Sunday, May 20. Access to the ramp is $10 for adults and $5 for youth age 10 through 18. Children under age 10 are admitted free. Rides range from $85 to $1995 depending on aircraft type. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.