× Two people arrested after kidnapping a woman

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Two people are in an Arkansas jail accused of kidnapping a Poinsett County woman and then leaving her in West Memphis.

Jessica Armstrong and Tanner Holman of Trumann were arrested yesterday for the incident which happened last month.

The victim told police that Holman put a gun to her head, beat her and tied her up.

She says he became angry when she came on to Armstrong.

After being left in West Memphis she was able to call for help.