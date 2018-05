MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A traffic accident near Tillman and Sam Cooper has caused a power outage affecting more than 2,000 people.

As of 7:40 a.m. approximately 2,618 customers are in the dark.

The outage is primarily affecting the areas of East Memphis, Binghampton, Cooper-Young, Orange Mound, Midtown and parts of South Memphis and Berclair.

MLGW is aware of the outage and is working to fix the problem.

For the latest power outage information, click here.