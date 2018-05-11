Thief burglarized thousands from barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A thief costing a barbershop thousands of dollars after he broke in not once but twice in a matter of days.

Marcus Brittmon has been a barber for 25 years and owns the Barbers Zone off Mount Moriah for more than 3 years.

It's business as usual after a break-in Tuesday,

"The guys comin' in, he's stealin' TVs and barber clippers," Brittmon said.

Brittmon's place had two break-ins, busting through the glass door within four days

Surveillance video shows the masked man taking TVs off the wall and grabbing clippers.

Stealing one TV and clippers the first time, two more TVs and clippers the second time.

"We're devastated by it because you try and come to work and you try to make a living and you look up and your stuff is gone," Brittmon said.

Brittmon says his place isn't the only one hit.

"We found out that he's going to nail shops, beauty shops, barbershops, he's committing the same crime over and over and over," Brittmon said. "

Brittmon says they're losing thousands but the burglar is only gaining few dollars off the street for a pair of used clippers.

Bars are now on the door for added protection, but Brittmon wants this person held accountable.

"We desperately want to get the word out about this guy because it's sad that he's constantly going from shop to shop and he got us today, he may have somebody else tomorrow," Brittmon said.

If you know anything give crime stoppers a call 901-528-CASH