Tennessee, New York to battle it out over Long Island Iced Tea

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — It’s North vs South in the battle over Long Island Iced Tea.

For years, the iconic drink was thought to have originated in Long Island, New York. As they story goes a man by the name of “Rosebud” Butt mixed together the famed concoction in 1972.

But now bar tenders and fans of the drink in Kingsport, Tennessee are putting the brakes on that theory. They say the drink was actually created some 50 years prior during Prohibition, CNN reported. Charlie “Old Man” Bishop was the original creator, they claim, and he mixed it all together on Long Island on the Holston River.

Hence the creation of the “Battle of Long Island.”

The New York Long Islanders proposed a blind taste test of the drink. The region that is deemed to have the better drink will claim bragging rights. As for the losers, they’ll be scrumming their opponents’ bars and bathrooms the night of the contest and be forced to raise “the winner’s state flag above their bar”.

The Tennessee group appears to be game.

“The letter has not made it to us as of yet,” Amy Margaret McColl, Kingsport’s marketing manager, told CNN. “We are excited about this challenge and anxiously await their invitation for the battle of this beverage Once we receive, we will rally our troops, gather our ingredients and prepare to defend our original recipe.”

May the better Long Island Iced Tea win.