Oldest living World War II veteran turns 112

The nation’s oldest living World War II veteran turned 112 years old Friday.

Richard Overton, who lives in Austin, Texas, traces his family roots back to Memphis — he’s a descendant of city founder Judge John Overton — and he visited the Bluff City for the first time last July.

Born May 11, 1906, Overton enlisted in the Army in 1940 and served in the 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion and as an expert marksman during the South Pacific Theater.

In a visit to the WREG studios last year, he credited his longevity to 12 cigars a day and shots of whiskey, but even more so to his outlook on life.