MLGW, Neighborhood Christian Center helping seniors ‘Play It Cool’ this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Center are teaming up to help low income seniors “Play It Cool” in this heat.

On Friday the two groups will be screening applicants for 225 air conditioning units donated by MLGW.

To qualify you must be a Shelby County resident who is age 60 or older with a low income or someone who is disabled.

The screenings are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Neighborhood Christian Center on Jackson Avenue. There will also be a senior services expo at the same location from 10 .m. until 2 p.m.