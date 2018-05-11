Mississippi student makes last day of school look more like a rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SENATOBIA, Miss. — This video is no bull. Actually, it's a steer.

Friday was the last regular school day for seniors at Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia, and it's long been a tradition for seniors to drive whatever they want to school that day.

But senior Levi Lipscomb took the tradition a step further.

Lipscomb, a fourth-generation cattle man with Lipscomb Brothers Livestock in Como, Mississippi, rode to class on his Brahman steer, Plunk.

His mom, April Lipscomb, sent us the video.

She says Levi “parked” Plunk in his senior parking spot at the school, where students and faculty were able to take photos and pet him.

Plunk was safely taken back home by trailer afterwards.

Levi purchased Plunk as a calf in 2017 and has been the sole person working with him to ride, his mom says.