Manhunt underway in Southaven after deadly shooting near Northwest Community College

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police are searching for a killer in Southaven this morning after a woman was found dead near Northwest Community College.

Southaven police responded to the 900 block of McGowan Drive around 10 p.m. Thursday. That’s inside the Legacy at Church Lake apartment complex.

By the time first responders arrived, the woman was already dead and the suspect gone.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots and and our overnight crew saw a police helicopter in the air helping to aid in the search.

So far, no suspect information has been released.

If you know anything that could help, call Southaven police.