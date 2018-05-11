Live at 9: Honoring the Czech Republic, ‘The Retro Toddler’ & the Blues Music Awards

Memphis in May Honored Country: Czech Republic

Memphis gets a visit from an international dignitary this week as part of Memphis in May.

We welcome Czech Republic Ambassador Hynek Kmonicek to the U.S.

"The Retro Toddler"

Helping your child's brain develop to its full potential may require you to go 'old school' with activities.

Dr. Anne Zachry's first book, "Retro Baby", was so popular that the American Academy of Pediatrics asked her to write a similar book on child development for parents of toddlers.

Next week, Dr. Zachry releases the new book "The Retro Toddler."

Creative Ideas with JJ Keras

If the official Memphis in May festivities aren't enough for you, you may want to throw party of your own.

JJ Keras has some cute ideas that don't cost a fortune.

The Blues Music Awards

Music royalty is pouring into Memphis this week to celebrate the region's creation: the blues. The celebration culminates in tonight's 39th Annual Blues Music Awards where you'll find iconic musicians like Bobby Rush and the North Mississippi All-Stars.

So we had to have them in to give us a sneak peek into what the audience will get tonight.